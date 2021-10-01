Former Sen. Conrad praises bipartisan redistricting effort

It has often been stated and opined recently that the United States is a country divided politically. That between Congress, the presidency and the courts, not a lot of things are being accomplished due to partisanship.
So, the current compromise reached by the special session committee of the Nebraska Legislature over redistricting lines, drawn up after the most recent census information was received, may be considered a bit of an anomaly nationally.
And according to former State Sen. Danielle Conrad, this is news that needs to be heralded statewide on a bipartisan level. Conrad spoke Monday to Lincoln Executive Club members during their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.
The nine-person redistricting committee was composed of five Republicans and four Democrats. It was chaired by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, a Republican out of Elkhorn, and co-chaired by State Sen. Justin Wayne, a Democrat out of Omaha. And, the diversity of thoughts and positions for the two was not lost on Conrad.
“It was very interesting, and I think very powerful, to see these two senators with very different backgrounds and very different political perspectives really work closely and carefully, without selling out their individual principles and priorities, but to try and craft a thoughtful proposal and process,” said Conrad, who served eight years in the Unicameral from 2006 to 2014, which included a spot on the redistricting committee of 2011 that administrated after the 2010 census.
“That’s something we can all feel very proud about, to see that non-partisan tradition continue forward in the most challenging kinds of circumstances,” Conrad said.
In terms of the circumstances, Conrad was referring to the timeline the senators had to work with to establish new redistricting lines for the three congressional districts in Nebraska after they received the census data so late in the year. She described it as a “first of its kind of challenge.”
“Normally, we would receive the census information in January or February. This year, they got the data in the middle of August,” she said. “And then we had a special session starting a month later. It was definitely a compressed schedule.”
Conrad said the committee ended up putting out two competing proposals for redistricting, one from Linehan and one from Wayne. She said by rule of the Legislature, “another new wrinkle for the committee” enabled the citizenry of Nebraska to take part in the process in reviewing both proposals.
“They had to take it to all three congressional districts and go to the people, and have a significant amount of public hearings with the people,” said Conrad, who became the executive director for the ACLU in Nebraska after her stint in the Unicameral. “I really thought that this was one of the highlights of the redistricting process of Nebraska. They were in Grand Island one day, they were here in Lincoln one day, and they were up in Omaha on successive days holding hearings on the proposed maps.”
Conrad said the proof of how much the state cares about its representation showed up in the numbers.
“Nebraskans really turned out in a really short amount of time, despite the late notice of these hearings, and a really short amount of time to process these proposals and what they meant for their communities,” she added. “They really shared some thoughtful testimony at these hearings.”
Conrad expressed admiration for the committee members as well, in terms of their commitment over such a short time period and what they were able to accomplish together while putting their differences aside.
“Our hearts go out to the Legislature and recognizing the challenges, and not just the technical aspects but also the political considerations and the demographic considerations, to reach a consensus compromise on the redistricting,” she said.
A trend that Conrad, who grew up in Seward and has spent the last 25 years in Lincoln, has noticed over the past couple of decades with census data is that it has been difficult on the rural areas. As the population shifts toward the east side of the state, westerners are losing their powers of legislative government. She said about 60% of the state’s population resides in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties, and the census reflects that evolution.
The Legislature was scheduled to try to finalize the maps proposal this past week and vote on it in the coming days before sending it forward to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk for final approval.