Former Sen. Conrad praises bipartisan redistricting effort

“That’s something we can all feel very proud about, to see that non-partisan tradition continue forward in the most challenging kinds of circumstances,” Conrad said.

In terms of the circumstances, Conrad was referring to the timeline the senators had to work with to establish new redistricting lines for the three congressional districts in Nebraska after they received the census data so late in the year. She described it as a “first of its kind of challenge.”

“Normally, we would receive the census information in January or February. This year, they got the data in the middle of August,” she said. “And then we had a special session starting a month later. It was definitely a compressed schedule.”

Conrad said the committee ended up putting out two competing proposals for redistricting, one from Linehan and one from Wayne. She said by rule of the Legislature, “another new wrinkle for the committee” enabled the citizenry of Nebraska to take part in the process in reviewing both proposals.