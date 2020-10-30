Footprinters chapter cites law enforcement officers’ sacrifices

Nominated by: Stacey Leweton, Southeast District Supervisor

Why? “CO Seitz has served as a voice of the Game and Parks Commission at several youth-mentor hunts as well as Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever events. He has worked on long-term investigations into illegal taking of wildlife and permit fraud.”

UNL Police Department

Officer Caleb Gose

Nominated by: Captain John Backer

Why? “An officer since 2018, Caleb was assigned to the Investigations Unit in August 2019 and has made a tremendous and positive impression with all who have worked with him. The skill sets which Caleb exhibits at this point in his career model those of a veteran officer.”

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

Nebraska State Penitentiary Unit Case Manager Mark Johnson

Nominated by: Scott Frakes, Director