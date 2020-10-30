 Skip to main content
Footprinters chapter cites law enforcement officers’ sacrifices
Footprinters chapter cites law enforcement officers' sacrifices

Capitol City Footprinters Chapter honorees

Capitol City Footprinters Chapter #44 awards went to: (front, from left) Rochelle Denzin (accepting on behalf of Lincoln Police Department Officer Jay Denzin), and two dispatcher award honorees, Zach Sporer of Nebraska State Patrol and Samantha Spanel, UNL Police Department. In back, from left: Fire Apparatus Officer Chris Erks, Lincoln Fire & Rescue; Deputy Nick Heitman, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office; Investigator Amanda DeFreece, Nebraska State Patrol; Officer Caleb Gose, UNL Police Department; and Case Manager Mark Johnson, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Absent: Officer Matthew Seitz, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. 

 PHOTO BY DENNIS BUCKLEY

Law enforcement officers face challenges such as domestic terrorism, gangs, illegal narcotics, gun violence, cyber-crimes, behavioral health and highway safety issue.

Their daily acts of selfless courage and commitment to community are often overlooked. Sadly, in some cases – such as Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera, who died Sept. 7 from gunshot injuries suffered in the line of duty – it involves the loss of life while serving their community.

Locally, the Capitol City Footprinters Chapter #44 was formed to thank officers for their good deeds and to recognize them for their sacrifices. Each year since 1977, the small chapter of private citizens, business and professional people has hosted a formal banquet to recognize local officers nominated by their respective agencies. Dispatchers were added to the honorees’ list in 2004.

Nine honorees

This year’s honorees – seven law enforcement officers and two dispatchers – and their representatives received their plaques from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the first mayor to attend the banquet in its 44-year history. The following is a synopsis of each honoree:

Lincoln Fire & Rescue

Fire Apparatus Officer Chris Erks

Nominated by: Battalion Chief Robert Watton

Why? “He is eager to learn new skills and trains to keep himself prepared. He is personable to the customers we service, making for a comfortable experience during medical calls and lift assist.”

Lincoln Police Department

Officer Jay Denzin

Nominated by: Chief of Police Jeff Bliemeister and Awards Committee chair Ryan Dale

Why? “An 11-year veteran with an impressive productivity level and a mentor of other officers on narcotics investigations. Last year, he ended a successful, three-year rotation in the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force.”

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Nick Heitman

Nominated by: Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner

Why? “An 18-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sheriff Heitman has been our Defensive Tactics instructor for many years, and has excelled when conducting investigations into the calls he is assigned. Twice he has received the Sherlock Holmes Award from the Lincoln Police Department Identification Section.”

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Conservation Officer Matthew Seitz

Nominated by: Stacey Leweton, Southeast District Supervisor

Why? “CO Seitz has served as a voice of the Game and Parks Commission at several youth-mentor hunts as well as Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever events. He has worked on long-term investigations into illegal taking of wildlife and permit fraud.”

UNL Police Department

Officer Caleb Gose

Nominated by: Captain John Backer

Why? “An officer since 2018, Caleb was assigned to the Investigations Unit in August 2019 and has made a tremendous and positive impression with all who have worked with him. The skill sets which Caleb exhibits at this point in his career model those of a veteran officer.”

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

Nebraska State Penitentiary Unit Case Manager Mark Johnson

Nominated by: Scott Frakes, Director

Why? “On Feb. 22, 2020, his actions were nothing short of heroic. An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary assaulted a unit caseworker, removed the caseworker’s Oleoresin Capsicum canister and sprayed him with it. Mr. Johnson responded to the scene; the inmate then struck him in the face with the empty canister. He distanced himself from the inmate, removed and deployed his own OC canister, removed the inmate from the area and ended the assault. He is credited with saving his co-worker’s life.”

Nebraska State Patrol

Criminal Investigator Amanda DeFreece

Nominated by: Col. John Bolduc

Why? “A 13-year veteran of the NSP, she joined Investigative Services in May 2019. She was the lead investigator in a child sexual assault case that included multiple victims and locations from across Nebraska. Her dedication to the citizens of Nebraska is unwavering.”

DISPATCHERS

Nebraska State Patrol

Communications Specialist Supervisor Zach Sporer

Nominated by: Col. John Bolduc

Why? “Zach started with the Nebraska State Patrol in May 2017 and was promoted to dispatch supervisor in October 2019. He is upbeat and constantly working to keep morale high with a professional yet fun workplace atmosphere.”

UNL Police Department

Dispatcher of the Year Samantha Spanel

Nominated by: Captain John Backer

Why? “Sam has consistently been an exceptional dispatcher for UNLPD for three years. She consistently offers to cover open shifts and helps without complaining, while displaying an attitude of teamwork.”

