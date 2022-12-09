Foor certified as a professional registered parliamentarian

Dr. Ryan Foor of Seward, a member of the Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians, has received his certification as a Professional Registered Parliamentarian (PRP) from the National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP).

Foor studied parliamentary procedure in high school and went on to teach it at a high school level. In 2018, he completed his test to become a NAP member. He continued his study and reached the second level of membership as a registered parliamentarian in December 2019.

The PRP certification from NAP is the the third and most advanced level of membership, explained Cindy Lugan, marketing and publicity chair for the Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians.

"They are taught how to handle more difficult situations," Lugan said. "Their testing is ongoing. They handle things like disputes between officers, board members, etc. They are more aware of the legal side of being a parliamentarian."

Foor is an administrative officer for the Nebraska Department of Education.