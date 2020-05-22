Food Fort: Feeding underserved youth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since 2016, the Food Fort has used its distinctive bus to deliver weekly hot meals to about 200 youth in Lincoln.

“We use food as our avenue to build relationships with underserved youth,” said executive director Michaela Akridge.

Since the pandemic, the Food Fort has seen its clients double and its services expand, even as social distancing has challenged the relational aspect of the service.

“We can’t invite kids into the bus anymore, but we’ve built relationships over the years with them and they depend on us to help address their needs,” Akridge said.

Food Fort is now handing out hot dinners, groceries and creative kits filled with coloring books, markers, crayons and crafts.

“The kids are really excited about the creative kits," Akridge said. "It’s something new and different, and the parents are very grateful for something that keeps their kids busy and creative. The need has been overwhelming, and it’s a huge blessing to have the financial resources to do what the families need us to do.”

