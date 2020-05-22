Food Fort: Feeding underserved youth
View Comments

Food Fort: Feeding underserved youth

{{featured_button_text}}
Food Fort bus

Food Fort workers rally to deliver meals to the community’s young residents.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Since 2016, the Food Fort has used its distinctive bus to deliver weekly hot meals to about 200 youth in Lincoln.

“We use food as our avenue to build relationships with underserved youth,” said executive director Michaela Akridge.

Since the pandemic, the Food Fort has seen its clients double and its services expand, even as social distancing has challenged the relational aspect of the service.

“We can’t invite kids into the bus anymore, but we’ve built relationships over the years with them and they depend on us to help address their needs,” Akridge said.

Food Fort is now handing out hot dinners, groceries and creative kits filled with coloring books, markers, crayons and crafts.

“The kids are really excited about the creative kits," Akridge said. "It’s something new and different, and the parents are very grateful for something that keeps their kids busy and creative. The need has been overwhelming, and it’s a huge blessing to have the financial resources to do what the families need us to do.”

About the fund

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund was formed by the City of Lincoln, business and philanthropic partners to quickly meet the emergency needs of Lincoln families and individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Grants are being awarded to nonprofits on the front lines who need additional resources to provide access to food, housing, medical information and other support for vulnerable populations. If you would like to donate, go to: www.lcf.org.

To learn about another agency that has received funding to date, see the Barnabas Community article on this page and go to page C6.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News