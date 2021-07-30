Food Bank connects record 13.2M meals to southeast Nebraskans

"Increased USDA food purchases provided some of the best product mix, including fresh produce, dairy and protein, we have ever been able to offer," Kumke added. "These foods are expensive but essential for the physical and mental wellbeing of our neighbors.”

The increased activity aligned with the rising demand for food assistance influenced by the pandemic and its lasting effects. According to Feeding America, 55,940 people in Southeast Nebraska were food insecure in 2019 -- a number it estimates increased to 62,320 in 2020 and projects will remain at nearly 58,000 in 2021.

Even before the pandemic disproportionately impacted kids, families and folks who are struggling, southeast Nebraska’s needs had outgrown the Food Bank’s present facility. The pandemic magnified this reality. The Food Bank of Lincoln is closing in on a $10 million capital campaign goal to pay for a new facility in northwest Lincoln.

The “Raising Our Response” campaign commitments include getting more food to more people, increasing access to healthy foods, and shortening food lines through education and community stability. With around $1 million left to raise, the Food Bank invites the public to join in reaching this goal by donating online at www.lincolnfoodbank.org/raiseourresponse or in person at 4840 Doris Bair Circle, Suite A, during regular business hours.

The Food Bank of Lincoln remains committed to feeding neighbors facing hunger. For a complete list of food distribution schedules, information about the Raising Our Response to Hunger capital campaign or to donate, visit www.lincolnfoodbank.org.

