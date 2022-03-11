Foley discusses legislative issues at Executive Club meeting

Situated in the middle of the country, Nebraska can seem insulated from the polarizing political posturing of Washington. But those involved with local and statewide politics in the state would surely sing a similar separatist song of woe.

“We pride ourselves on having this one-house unicameral with a non-partisan legislature. Does anybody believe that?” Lt. Gov. Mike Foley asked that rhetorical question this past Monday to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln. “Believe me, it’s very partisan. It’s one house, but this is a very partisan legislature.”

Foley is in his eighth year as lieutenant governor under Gov. Pete Rickets’ administration, and a good portion of his job is to keep a close eye on the activity and direction of bill making in the Unicameral. Foley knows a lot about the process, being elected to two terms representing the 29th district out of Lincoln starting in 2000.

“Today’s a recess day for the legislature, and that makes it perfect for me to come over and visit with you. Typically when they’re in session, I’m over there presiding over the session,” Foley said. “Because when you’re in the room, you get a real good feel for who’s talking, who’s talking to who, who’s making the deals and what each of the bills are all about.”

Foley left his spot in the legislature in 2006 when he took over the position of state auditor. He served in that job until 2014, when he became lieutenant governor. He said he’s experienced a lot by serving in government, but these days he’s seeing something new.

“This session of the legislature is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve been down there (at the Capitol) 22 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Foley said. “We are swimming in money, and a lot of it relates to COVID.”

He said some of the overflow of funding looks to be channeled toward broadband services for certain areas and water projects across the state.

“There are lots of water projects the legislature is considering, and in particular we have our eyes on the compact with the state of Colorado, which guarantees a certain quantity of flow to Nebraska. Our responsibility is to provide the means to get it here, which requires a canal,” he said. “The governor said the way things are going in Colorado, we’re going to need to get that water, because by and large we’re an agricultural state.”

Foley noted that the legislature has its sights set on a few other water-related projects as well.

“They want to build a brand new lake, a big lake of 4,000 acres and seven miles long around the Gretna area, but it’s not a fixed location yet,” he said. “The legislature is also considering many other recreational projects surrounding lake locations that we’re going to be hearing a lot about over the next few weeks.”

Speaking of brand new, the next unicameral threatens to look completely different. Foley said that 12 state senators will be “term-limiting out” after this current session, and 10 more are running for separate offices. That accounts for more than half of the legislative seats.

“Next year’s legislature may be a brand new place,” said Foley, a Rochester, New York native.

Foley said the legislature may have to decide on several hot-button issues before May, and those range from abortion and gun control to sex education standards, casino gambling and the legalization of marijuana.

“Tomorrow is day 37 of the 60-day session, and by the end of the week we’ll be two-thirds of the way through it,” he said. “Last year was the long session, 90 days. So there’s a lot to be done in this session. It should prove to be a very interesting session.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

