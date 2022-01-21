Focus Room show has Ying Yang theme at Noyes

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., is hosting a new Focus Room show during January with the theme "Ying Yang: The Balance of Light and Dark."

The exhibit features 10 artists with distinctive visions, including six guest artists and four Noyes artists. The gallery livestreamed the opening on Facebook, and the work is on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through the end of January. Guests are asked to wear a mask as the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Noyes artist Kelsey Dooley curated the show, which includes work from light and whimsical to dark and abstract. For example, Dooley explores the use of various techniques, such as pouring, to develop a variety of images combining the representational and abstract.

Other artists in the show are: Cole Shoemaker (acrylic), Curtis Adams (3D constructions), Tanner Schroder (acrylic), Chris Piper (acrylic), Brady Rafferty (acrylic), Jess Beck (photography), Scott Nash (acrylic/collage), Amber Mandery (string/acrylic) and Lisa Gustafson (jewelry).