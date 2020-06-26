Florida native Fair finds creative spark at Noyes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter protests, Americans are becoming more aware of how we treat each other. We are wrestling with our history of slavery, racism and xenophobia, including within institutions like our police forces.

Yet at Noyes Art Gallery, diversity is seen as a strength – from diversity of work to a diverse community of artists of every age, ethnicity and background.

One member of this community is Matt Fair. A native of Deland, Florida, Fair moved to Lincoln, seeking a change in scenery and a more relaxed lifestyle. In 2012, he became a member of the Noyes Art Gallery, where he also draws and paints in one of the studios above the gallery.

“I’ve worked commissions of Native American athletes, Yankee and Memorial stadiums. My work is Afro American influenced. I try to keep it positive,” he said.

As a civil servant, Fair works alongside police officers on a regular basis. He notes the officers in Lincoln are more patient than police he encountered in the South.

However, Fair has been making art since he was a boy in Florida.