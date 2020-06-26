Florida native Fair finds creative spark at Noyes

With the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter protests, Americans are becoming more aware of how we treat each other. We are wrestling with our history of slavery, racism and xenophobia, including within institutions like our police forces.
Yet at Noyes Art Gallery, diversity is seen as a strength – from diversity of work to a diverse community of artists of every age, ethnicity and background.
One member of this community is Matt Fair. A native of Deland, Florida, Fair moved to Lincoln, seeking a change in scenery and a more relaxed lifestyle. In 2012, he became a member of the Noyes Art Gallery, where he also draws and paints in one of the studios above the gallery.
“I’ve worked commissions of Native American athletes, Yankee and Memorial stadiums. My work is Afro American influenced. I try to keep it positive,” he said.
As a civil servant, Fair works alongside police officers on a regular basis. He notes the officers in Lincoln are more patient than police he encountered in the South.
However, Fair has been making art since he was a boy in Florida.
“My father gave me paper and crayons to draw while watching me at his work in the mornings before school,” he said. “In college, I had to learn that sooner or later, I might have to part with a piece.”
So, Fair keeps working – in watercolor, acrylic and colored pencil. “I work from photo references,” he explains. “I tend to use human form in a lot of my work. ... I love painting famous athletes.”
Fair adds he had a strong interest in comic book work, trying out for Marvel and Image comics. He also admits to being a sci-fi nerd. These interests feed his work as a writer, as well.
“I paint to feed my soul,” Fair says. “If it touches someone else, that’s great.”
Fair, who has a son and daughter, takes both with him to his studio. Like his father, he encourages them to create. In addition, both are athletes.
Those interested in seeing more of Fair’s work can visit Noyes or make an appointment to visit his studio.
