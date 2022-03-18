Floral bouquets painting workshop at Noyes April 16

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a floral painting workshop Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join Noyes artist Karen Thurlow to experience intuitively painting florals with striking color and composition. You will leave the workshop with a completed piece.

Thurlow describes this project as "fun and easy." She will provide a short lecture and demonstration to help participants prepare.

Bring your lunch and engage in the joy of creating. The $71.50 class fee includes materials. Or, for $60 bring your own materials including:

• Two small boards, watercolor boards or canvases (12”x12” or 11”x14”);

• Acrylic paints including warm and cool yellows, warm and cool blues, warm and cool reds, white, and other colors you love or want to try;

• A container for water;

• A palette;

• Paper towels or rags;

• Assorted small brushes; and

• A small tabletop easel.

Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to sign up. Space is limited.

After the class, participants are encouraged to browse work by all of the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0