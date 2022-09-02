Flatwater Shakespeare performing ‘Julius Caesar’ at Wyuka Stables

Flatwater Shakespeare Company is performing William Shakespeare's classic tragedy “Julius Caesar” Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 11 at the historic Stables at Wyuka Cemetery, 36th and O streets.
The production is directed by Flatwater Shakespeare Company's Executive Artistic Director Marshall Carby.
Although the play is set in ancient Rome, Carby wanted to keep the setting as local as possible. After doing some research, he found a 1935 article from the Hastings Daily Tribune that described a powerful dust storm that wreaked havoc on the local economy and caused strife for many Nebraskans. This event inspired Carby to set the play in Nebraska's Dust Bowl, as he sees many parallels between this time period and the times of ancient Rome.
Tickets are available at flatwatershakespearecompany.org and at the door. For more details, email flatwatershakespearecompany@gmail.com.