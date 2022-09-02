 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flatwater Shakespeare performing ‘Julius Caesar’ at Wyuka Stables

  • 0
Flatwater Shakespeare Company's "Julius Caesar" cast

The Flatwater Shakespeare Company's cast is performing "Julius Caesar" in the Stables at Wyuka Cemetery through Sept. 11.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY AV DUDE

Flatwater Shakespeare Company is performing William Shakespeare's classic tragedy “Julius Caesar” Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 11 at the historic Stables at Wyuka Cemetery, 36th and O streets.

The production is directed by Flatwater Shakespeare Company's Executive Artistic Director Marshall Carby.

Although the play is set in ancient Rome, Carby wanted to keep the setting as local as possible. After doing some research, he found a 1935 article from the Hastings Daily Tribune that described a powerful dust storm that wreaked havoc on the local economy and caused strife for many Nebraskans. This event inspired Carby to set the play in Nebraska's Dust Bowl, as he sees many parallels between this time period and the times of ancient Rome.

Tickets are available at flatwatershakespearecompany.org and at the door. For more details, email flatwatershakespearecompany@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News