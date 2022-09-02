Flatwater Shakespeare performing ‘Julius Caesar’ at Wyuka Stables

Although the play is set in ancient Rome, Carby wanted to keep the setting as local as possible. After doing some research, he found a 1935 article from the Hastings Daily Tribune that described a powerful dust storm that wreaked havoc on the local economy and caused strife for many Nebraskans. This event inspired Carby to set the play in Nebraska's Dust Bowl, as he sees many parallels between this time period and the times of ancient Rome.