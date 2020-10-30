'Flatwater Shakes Me' to celebrate 20 years of performance

Flatwater Shakespeare Company invites everyone to join in an evening of speeches, soliloquies and stories to celebrate 20 years of educational programs and quality performances.

The online event, "Flatwater Shakes Me," will take place Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 8-10 p.m. The program is free and can be streamed on Flatwater Shakespeare Company's Facebook page, facebook.com/shakespeareLNK, with technical assistance provided by Red Rebel Media.

Actors from throughout the history of Flatwater Shakespeare will be joined by supporters from the Lincoln community in sharing some of their favorite Shakespearean passages. Richard Nielsen returns as Polonius giving advice, as he did in FSC's 2015 “Hamlet.” Margy Ryan gives us Shakespeare's idealized view of love in Sonnet 116 and John Burney a less-than-ideal view in Sonnet 130.

The list of other FSC performers includes Stephen Buhler, Keith Ghormley, Alex Hamilton, Jazmine Huertas, Emily Martinez and Fred Vogel. Newcomers include Jill Cockson, Malin Hayden, Laura Lippman, Holden Meier, Elsa Meyer, Nova Meyer, Amy A. Miller, Dana Rabe and Dustin Reckling.