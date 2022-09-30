Flatwater All-British car show Sunday

The annual Flatwater All-British fall car show will take place from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the Park One building at 2900 S. 70th St.

Owners of more than 50 vehicles are expected to register their cars for Sunday’s show. Plenty of spectator parking will be available in the area north of the car show. Admission is free.

Event spokesman Brad Swiggart of Lincoln said a freewill offering will be taken to assist needy families in the Lincoln area during the holidays.

For more details, call Swiggart at 402-430-6380.