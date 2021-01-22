Fischer nominates 11 Lincolnites to military academies

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of 11 Lincolnites who were among 37 Nebraskans that she is nominating for U.S. service academies.

“It is my pleasure to nominate this impressive group of Nebraska students for our nation’s prestigious military academies, Fischer said. "All of these students have proven themselves to be dedicated leaders in their communities. I know that they will represent both Nebraska and the United States with honor.”

Lincoln nominees from the Class of 2025 nominated by Fischer are:

• Micah Duerk to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy;

• Elizabeth Guevara to the U.S. Air Force Academy;

• Andreas Huscher to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and U.S. Naval Academy;

• Aiden Knopik to the U.S. Air Force Academy;

• Ethan Koerwitz to the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy;

• Andrzej Korlacki to the U.S. Naval Academy;