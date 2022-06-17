 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First-Plymouth volunteers hand out vouchers, pump free gas

Drivers line up for free gas

Drivers line up for free gas last Saturday at U-Stop, 21st and K streets. Volunteers from the First-Plymouth Just Neighbors ministry handed out vouchers in the Near South neighborhood and pumped $30 worth of gas in each of approximately 100 vehicles to help residents make ends meet.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Rising gas prices are making it difficult for many struggling families to make ends meet. The week of June 6, First-Plymouth Church volunteers walked the Near South neighborhood around their church, handing out vouchers for free gasoline.

Then on Saturday, June 11, they spent the afternoon pumping $30 worth of gas to each of approximately 100 vehicles at U-Stop, 21st and K streets. The event was just one way First-Plymouth's congregation is trying to help struggling people in the surrounding neighborhood.

The First-Plymouth Just Neighbors ministry leads other neighborhood initiatives as well. Examples are providing free laundry services and helping at Clinic with a Heart and Lincoln Literacy. Over the past three months, First-Plymouth has helped relieve $190,000 in medical debt for over 195 households in Lincoln.

For more information about First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, call 402-476-7550 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

