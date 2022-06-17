First-Plymouth volunteers hand out vouchers, pump free gas

Rising gas prices are making it difficult for many struggling families to make ends meet. The week of June 6, First-Plymouth Church volunteers walked the Near South neighborhood around their church, handing out vouchers for free gasoline.

Then on Saturday, June 11, they spent the afternoon pumping $30 worth of gas to each of approximately 100 vehicles at U-Stop, 21st and K streets. The event was just one way First-Plymouth's congregation is trying to help struggling people in the surrounding neighborhood.

The First-Plymouth Just Neighbors ministry leads other neighborhood initiatives as well. Examples are providing free laundry services and helping at Clinic with a Heart and Lincoln Literacy. Over the past three months, First-Plymouth has helped relieve $190,000 in medical debt for over 195 households in Lincoln.

For more information about First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, call 402-476-7550 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

