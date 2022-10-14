First-Plymouth to host local debut of Saint John's Bible

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lincoln’s own First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, will host the local debut of the internationally celebrated Saint John’s Bible – the first handwritten and illuminated text of the Bible since the Middle Ages.

“The Majesty of the Bible” – a one-of-a-kind event – was created specifically for First-Plymouth Church and the Lincoln community. Two Heritage Edition volumes – Gospel and Acts, and Pentateuch – will be publicly displayed.

For more than a decade, unbound, individual pages of the original manuscript have been shared in museum exhibits worldwide. The limited edition – known as the Heritage Edition – was created to give people a more intimate, hands-on experience, said the Rev. Dr. John Ross, executive director of the Saint John’s Bible Heritage Program. Ross will speak at the Oct. 19 event.

The event “will be a surprising infusion of a lecture, a concert and a spiritual event,” First-Plymouth Senior Minister Jim Keck said. “The grand story of the first handwritten Bible since the Middle Ages, along with the soaring sounds of the Plymouth Choir and a celebration of the mythic narrative of Scripture itself, will make for a night not to miss.”

Ross expects people to be “fascinated by the creative process and inspired by the ultimate outcome of the first handwritten, illuminated, monumental Bible since the invention of the printing press.”

Smithsonian Magazine called the Saint John’s Bible “One of the extraordinary undertakings of our times.” To learn more about the Saint John’s Bible and the artistic process, visit https://heritage.saintjohnsbible.org.

The event is free. Donations will support First-Plymouth Church’s “Just Neighbors” initiative to pay the medical debt of Lincoln’s neighbors. For more information, call 402-476-7550 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.