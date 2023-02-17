First-Plymouth Church’s series “First-Plymouth Presents” returns Sunday, Feb. 26, at Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St., at 5:30 p.m. with live music by Screamers singers and local musician Josh Hoyer. The program, “Heaven and Hell…Just FYI,” begins at 6 p.m. with Juan Carlos Huertas and Dr. Jim Keck, pastors at First-Plymouth Church.

You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. Change things up and try church in a bar!

“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” said Associate Pastor Huertas. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church, but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”

Attendance is free. Drinks and dinner are available for purchase from the restaurant.

For more information, visit firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.