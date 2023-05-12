First-Plymouth Church’s series “First-Plymouth Presents” will return on Sunday, May 21, to Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St.

“Presents” begins at 5 p.m. with live music by Screamers Singers and the program “Just Like Us: A top historian and two theologians explore the concept of the 'foreigner' and what is a real American.” The program is presented by Rev. Dr. Jim Keck and Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas from First-Plymouth Church, and Dr. Tim Borstelmann, the Elwood N. and Katherine Thompson professor of Modern World History from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. Change things up and try church in a bar!

“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” said Huertas. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church, but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”

The event is free to attend. Drinks and dinner are available to purchase from the restaurant.

For more information, see firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.