'First-Plymouth Presents' returns Sunday to Screamers Restaurant

First-Plymouth Church’s “First-Plymouth Presents” series returns Sunday, Jan. 22, at Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St.

“Presents” begins at 6 p.m. with live music by Screamers Singers and the program “If I Wasn’t a Pastor, I Was Going To Be A …” presented by the Rev. Dr. Jim Keck, Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, Rev. Hollie Schmidt, and Pastors KJ Langlais and Ariel Merivil from First-Plymouth Church.

You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message.

“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” explained Associate Pastor Huertas. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”

The event is free to attend. Drinks and dinner are available to purchase from the restaurant.

For more information, visit firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.