‘First-Plymouth Presents’ at Screamers Family Restaurant Sunday

First-Plymouth Church’s “First-Plymouth Presents” series returns Sunday, Dec. 4, at Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St.

“Presents” will begin at 6 p.m. with live music by Screamers singers. At 6:30 p.m., Juan Carlos Huertas and Dr. Jim Keck, pastors from First-Plymouth Church, will present the program “Things We Can’t Say in the Pulpit.”

You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to hear music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. It’s church in a bar!

“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” explained Associate Pastor Huertas. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”

The event is free to attend. Drinks and dinner will be available to purchase from the restaurant.

For more information about First-Plymouth Church, go to firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.