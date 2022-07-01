First-Plymouth offers program Sunday about July 4, 1776

Robert Bartle, attorney at Bartle & Geier law firm, will present the free presentation “July 4, 1776: When a Rebellion Became a Revolution,” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.

Bartle will explain how prior to creating our country, prior to adopting a constitution, prior to winning a war or achieving the recognition of independence, America's rebellion became a revolution announced to the world.

Join Bartle for this program about our country’s history as you enjoy some apple pie and coffee.

For more information, call 402-476-7550 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

