First-Plymouth offers Prayers for Peace Vigil

Prayers for Peace Vigil art

As the shadow of war continues to move over Ukraine and threatens Europe, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., will offer a Prayers for Peace Vigil at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13. All are welcome. For more information, call 402-476-7550 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

 COURTESY ART

