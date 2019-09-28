First-Plymouth Church’s series, “First-Plymouth Presents” is back on Sunday, Sept. 29, downstairs at Brewsky’s Bar & Grill, 201 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket.
It begins at 6:30 p.m. with live music by singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen. The program, “30 Minute Sweep of the Bible,” with Patrick Messer and Dr. Jim Keck begins at 7 p.m.
Not sure whether you know much about the Bible? Here is a chance to hear the entire story of the 66 books over a beer and a cheeseburger. Patrick Messer and Jim Keck will team up to share the whole Bible in 30 minutes. Come hear how fast they can talk!
You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. Change things up, and try church in a bar!
“'First-Plymouth Presents' offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” said Associate Pastor Patrick Messer. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”
First-Plymouth Congregational Church is a United Church of Christ, located at 2000 D St. in Lincoln. First-Plymouth is dedicated to its mission of increasing the love of God and neighbor. More information is available at firstplymouth.org or by calling 402-476-7565.