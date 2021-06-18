First Mennonite Church to host climate change discussion

On Thursday, July 1, 16 college-age cross country bicyclists will arrive in Lincoln at First Mennonite Church, 7300 Holdrege St.

The cyclists left Seattle May 31 on a 60-day journey to Washington D.C. to raise awareness of the negative consequences the world faces because of climate change. Their trip is sponsored by Eastern Mennonite University and Goshen College's Center for Sustainable Climate Solution [CSCS].

Lincoln is the midway point of the trip, and the group is asking various organizations to host a panel discussion about action needed as we face a changing and warming planet. Sponsoring the panel discussion in Lincoln will be First Mennonite Church, Nebraskans for Peace, Interfaith Power and Light, Lincoln Friends Meeting, First-Plymouth Church and Sustain UNL.

Since Lincoln is one of only a few cities in the U.S. with a Climate Action Plan, a representative from city government is expected to serve on the panel as well as representatives from local faith groups, UNL students and a couple of the cyclists.

For more information, contact Ron Todd-Meyer, Nebraskans for Peace board president, at ronmeyer46@gmail.com; or Dave Nickels, pastor at First Mennonite, at dave@fmclincoln.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0