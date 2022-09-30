First Lutheran invites all to its Fall Festival on Sunday

First Lutheran Church in Lincoln plans a fun-filled start to the fall season with its inaugural Fall Festival on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The festival will offer the community live jazz music with the Ed Love Ensemble, food trucks, games for all ages, a bounce house, chili cookoff, pumpkin painting, an animal blessing (at 1 p.m.) and more. The festival will also include public tours of the church building, which underwent an extensive two-year renovation to make it more accessible, safe and welcoming.

The Lincoln community is invited and encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Lincoln Food Pantry. All activities will be free except for meals purchased at the Mary Ellen’s Barbecue and Taco Loco food trucks.

“The festival will offer a fun afternoon with activities for all ages,” said Erin Heidelberger, lead pastor at First Lutheran. “We are excited to give the community of Lincoln the chance to enjoy a beautiful fall day with good food and music, fellowship time with one another and so many fun things to do.”

The outdoor event will take place in the church parking lot, located at 1551 S. 70th St. Parking will be available in the church lot with additional parking at the Spartan Center, 6900 A St.

The current road construction on 70th Street is expected to be finished before the festival. If not, the festival will still take place, and you can access the church by traveling north on 70th Street from South Street. Traffic will be open for local business, including First Lutheran.

For more information about the Fall Festival, visit www.flclincoln.org.