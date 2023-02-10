The 34th annual meeting of the Great Plains Trails Network (GPTN) will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Community Room at Cornhusker Bank, 8310 O St., with the theme “Trails for All Seasons.” This will be the first in-person annual meeting in three years because of COVID-19.

The public is welcome to attend. Enter on the north side of the building.

A tribute to Elaine Hammer, GPTN founder and a fierce advocate for developing bike trails in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska, will be given by Susan Rodenburg, president and CEO of SLR Communications, a community leader and strong supporter of trails.

Sara Hartzell, park planner for Lincoln Parks and Recreation, will give a State of the Trails overview of Lincoln’s trails system. It will be a comprehensive report on current projects and what’s next for the trails system in the future. This system consists of 134 miles of paved trails, which connect to rural routes that add another 100 miles between northern Kansas and the Omaha area, and additional miles of dirt and mowed trails in wilderness and natural areas.

Following the presentations, GPTN’s annual awards program and election of 2023 Board of Directors will take place. Refreshments will be provided.

GPTN is a nonprofit organization that advocates and supports a network of trails in Lancaster County and the state of Nebraska. GPTN is a group of volunteer people dedicated to preserving and using Nebraska trails for hiking, biking, walking, running, horseback riding and transportation.For more information about the annual meeting or Great Plains Trails Network, contact Jim Krieger, GPTN president, at 402-840-5398 or visit gptn.org.