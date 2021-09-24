First Friday show to highlight unique artistic visions

On First Friday, Oct. 1, from 6-8 p.m., the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open a diverse new show featuring eight artists, including four guest artists and four Noyes artists.

The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until the end of October. Attendees are asked to wear a mask since the gallery follows current public health guidelines.

Curated by Noyes artist Deborah Eagan, the show features a diverse group of artists creating in a variety of styles and media. Eagan will exhibit her latest acrylic portraits, which capture her subjects' spirit as well as likeness.

The other artists featured in the show are: Lynn Wilson (mosaic with jewelry), Sharon Sykes (steampunk creations), Lu Kaiser (impressionist works), E Elder (illustrations), Teri Martens (sculpture), Joselyn Andreasen (watercolor) and Osmar Reyes (surrealist acrylic and oils).

Guests are encouraged to explore the rest of the gallery to see work by other artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0