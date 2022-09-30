First Friday reception for painter Robin Smith Oct. 7

A longtime favorite with area connoisseurs and collectors, painter Robin Smith will return to Lincoln with an exhibition Oct. 6-29 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St. A First Friday reception for the artist will take place Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery.

“Still Life: Quiet Places” features almost three dozen images of common objects and materials in intriguing arrangements. Fiestaware pitchers, lemons, exotic flowers and more are juxtaposed against dark backgrounds to create quiet, contemplative environments.

Smith’s painterly rendering techniques are highlighted by including visually arresting and technically challenging materials like tin foil, Kleenex and glassware.

A former Chadron State college faculty member, Smith studied painting at the Skowhegan School and the University of Massachusetts before joining the MFA program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He did not complete the program because “it was interfering with my painting ambitions,” but went on to earn a doctorate in visual enthnography from Arizona State University. He also plays a mean banjo.

Smith notes, “Growing up on Cape Cod gave me a sense of the vastness of the landscape. My father painted it and my mother photographed it. Both taught me the medium they used for image making. I earned my allowance at age 14 by apprenticing to my father, who was designing the needlepoint altar kneeling rails for the National Cathedral in Washington DC. My job was to match yarn colors to small painted samples my father gave me and catalog them for inclusion in the final project. It took several years. I became an expert colorist.”

An essay by Chicago-based art critic and writer Kyle MacMillan accompanies the exhibit. Smith’s work has been shown at the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City, the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, the Sheldon Museum of Art and other regional museums and galleries. His paintings are part of many private collections and are held by MONA and Sheldon.

The 30- by 40-inch paintings are available for viewing and purchase Thursday-Saturday, from noon-5 p.m., or by appointment by emailing dr_robinsmith@hotmail.com. For more information, see WallSpace-LNK.com or the WallSpace-LNK Facebook page.