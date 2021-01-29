First Friday focus art show opens Feb. 5

A new focus show with diverse work by 10 artists will open Friday, Feb. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The show includes Noyes members and new artists. Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout February.

Photographer Ronnie Reid curated the show. Reid explores many subjects and enhances and combines photographs via digital tools to create evocative and complex images. Reid also explores printing on different surfaces.

With Reid in this show are: Olivia Ahlrichs (mixed media), Sruti Das Choudury (painting), Dave Galois (painting), Roger Gerberding (mixed media), Craig Imig (painting), Marsha Schoff (painted bottles), Marge Troyer (mixed media), Mike Walters (stained glass) and Ginger Wilson (mixed media).

Attendees are encouraged to wander through all the rooms at the gallery. You can also visit the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram to see their work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

