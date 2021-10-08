'Finding Your Roots' star Gates to speak at Governor's Lecture

All Nebraskans are invited to participate in the 26th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities featuring PBS host and renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Presented by Humanities Nebraska (HN), with co-sponsors Union Pacific and the University of Nebraska, “Finding Your Roots: A Conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr.” will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center with simultaneous livestreaming hosted by Nebraska Public Media. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Gates will speak with the audience virtually.

In conversation with moderator William G. Thomas III, Angle chair in the Humanities and a history professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Gates will speak on the importance of “Finding Your Roots” and answer questions from the audience.

Those who wish to watch via livestream online can pre-register for a viewing link. Both in-person and online audience members will be able to submit questions to Gates.

Co-chaired by HN board member Beth Whited and former board member Mary Lopez, the lecture will be preceded by a benefit reception raising funds to support HN’s statewide programming. Also, the 2021 Sower Award in the Humanities will be presented to historian John R. Wunder during the event.

For more information about the lecture and registration for the free livestream link, visit www.HumanitiesNebraska.org/governors-lecture or call the HN office at 402-474-2131.

