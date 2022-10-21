Final Civic Saturday of 2022 is today

Civic Nebraska will host the final Civic Saturday of 2022 at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 22, at Antelope Park.

The theme, "Dare Mighty Things," will focus on what we all can do beyond voting to inspire powerful citizenship in ourselves and others.

This unique gathering will encourage everyone to reflect with others on our common civic purpose, challenge us to consider how we are living up to the American creed and inspire us to live like citizens, now and in the future.

There will be live, sing-along music from Jonathan Leach, original poetry from Jordan Charlton, inspiring readings of “civic scripture” from community members and a “civic sermon” from Steve Smith -- a local author, community advocate and national Civic Saturday fellow.

This will be Civic Nebraska’s 11th Civic Saturday dating back to December 2019.

The gathering is free, with refreshments and light snacks. Register at www.civicnebraska.org/civic-health-program/civic-saturdays.