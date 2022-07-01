Fighting hunger worldwide through Mercy Meals

Getting highly nutritious food to where it’s needed in the world—meals with a long shelf-life and specifically designed to withstand a journey—is what Mercy Meals is all about.

Mercy Meals is trademarked by Orphan Grain Train (OGT), headquartered in Norfolk, Nebraska, a volunteer network that ships donated food, clothing, medical supplies and more to people around the world including the United States. Starting Aug. 1, a Mercy Meals of Lincoln will share space at the OGT-Lincoln warehouse/regional collection center near North 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Developed by nutrition scientists, a Mercy Meal is one cup each of rice and soy, plus a tablespoon each of dehydrated vegetables and vegetable protein powder flavor mix. Volunteers gather together to put it all in a bag, weigh it (400 grams), seal and label it, and put 36 packages in a box. Shipped somewhere in the world by OGT, each of those sandwich-size bags feeds six adults after it's mixed with six cups of boiling water and cooked, offering 18 grams of protein per serving.

At the state Future Farmers of America (FFA) convention last April at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Union Bank sponsored a service project for the high school students that packaged 82,000 Mercy Meal kits in a morning.

“It was organized chaos,” chuckled Kathy Carter, secretary/treasurer at OGT-Lincoln. “In the fall, we have a large group of attorneys coming in and we're going to do a similar service project.”

Large events are also scheduled at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in October and at Messiah Lutheran Church in November.

Mercy Meal kits present an opportunity for multi-generational volunteers to work together to help others, or perhaps for a company team-building activity. Other OGT collection sites beyond Lincoln are doing similar kit-making activities with groups of eighth graders and adult sponsors.

To learn more about Mercy Meals or to sign up to volunteer, contact OGT-Lincoln at 402-416-1972.

