Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond program begins April 1

Lincoln-area families are urged to participate in a new program in April that encourages exploring art, nature and history by visiting local museums and outdoor spaces.

Starting April 1, passports for the Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond program will be distributed from these partner sites:

• Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

• International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St.

• University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.

• Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St.

• LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.

Through April 30, participants can visit each location and follow activity instructions provided in the official passport. In exchange for completing a task, participants will earn a stamp from the location. After all stamps are collected, a photo of the completed passport can be submitted to fieldtriplnk@gmail.com to be entered for a chance to win prizes. Prizes include art classes, family museum memberships, a wren house, puzzles, a bird feeder and seed, and more.