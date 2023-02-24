Are you ready to travel again? Friendship Force of Lincoln is offering a unique way to learn about other countries and the friendships made by being hosted in the homes of members of Friendship Force International.

A “Speed Traveling” event will take place Sunday, March 5, from 2-4 p.m. in the Eiseley Branch Library conference rooms, 1530 Superior St. All Friendship Force members and guests are welcome.

According to De Tonack, project manager, “speed traveling” will work like this:

Seven presenters, each at a separate table spread around the room, will share maps, stories, photos, mementoes, etc. from a country to which they traveled with Friendship Force. Participants will be divided into seven small groups. Much like musical chairs, each small group will be seated at one table for about eight minutes to learn about that country. When a bell rings, each small group will move to the next table, etc., until all seven stations have been ”traveled.” Refreshments and time for conversation will follow.

Countries to be “traveled” are:

• Uganda and Kenya by Betty Starr;

• Portugal by Julie Albrecht;

• Morocco by Maxine Moul;

• Azerbaijan and Georgia by Wendy Horacek;

• Cruise to Holland, Norway, Iceland and Scotland by Judy Keetle;

• Mexico by Milt and Gayle Bayer; and

• Russia by Barb Ritter.

Annual membership in Friendship Force Lincoln is $50. The FFL website with local club information is www.friendshipforcelincoln.org. With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Lincoln members of Friendship Force will again have the opportunity to visit overseas clubs at least once a year, and also host an international club in Lincoln.

Friendship Force of Lincoln is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization based in more than 45 countries and on six continents, with 15,000 active members and over 300 journeys taking place each year. Friendship Force is dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.friendshipforce.org, lists journeys in the United States and internationally.