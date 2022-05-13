Festival’s Emerging Artist Program highlights promising new artists

The annual Lincoln Arts Festival – brought to the community by Lincoln Arts – is back for its 21st year.

The festival serves as an inclusive, accessible venue for more than 90 artists. Twelve of those artists are new to the festival environment and were specially selected to participate in Lincoln Arts’ Emerging Artist Program.

The Emerging Artist Program welcomes artists new to the career and new to selling in a festival atmosphere. Recipients of Emerging Artist Program scholarships are provided with a tent, display materials and a waived booth fee. Additional benefits go beyond the scope of a standard festival experience.

“The Festival’s environment provides new artists with a network to promote their work,” said Alexandra McCracken, events manager of Lincoln Arts. “Our organization is dedicated to supporting and creating pathways for emerging artists to connect with the community through a variety of resources.”

Professional portfolio development

Because the Lincoln Arts Festival requires artists to showcase complete bodies of work, understanding how to build and document a cohesive collection is important. Lincoln Arts gives recipients direction to create an up-to-date professional portfolio. Having this portfolio is essential for artists as they seek space at galleries or present work for art licensing.

A strong digital presence

The festival attracts an audience dedicated to supporting local culture and the arts. The Lincoln Arts Festival engages this audience through featuring artist profiles on the LAF website and social media, spotlighting artists before and after the festival, building an online presence for the emerging artists.

Additional events for networking

The Lincoln Arts Festival can provide new artists with additional event possibilities for networking and promotions prior to the festival. Event showings require time, money, energy and connections. Through strategic partnerships and dedicated sponsorships, the festival showcases emerging artists in several correlated locations after the event.

Residents of Lincoln and surrounding communities can meet artists, seasoned and emerging, at the free, all-new Lincoln Arts Festival, June 18-19 on Canopy Street and in the Railyard in downtown Lincoln. For more event details, see LNKartsfest.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0