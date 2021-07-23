Ferreyra named next director of University of Nebraska press

The University of Nebraska Press is pleased to announce the hire of Jane Ferreyra as its next director effective Sept. 7.
Ferreyra has an extensive publishing background that includes fifteen years as director of Wayne State (Michigan) University Press. Most recently, she served as the executive director of the Hawk Migration Association of North America.
“I am honored to be returning to the world of academic publishing as the director of the University of Nebraska Press. UNP has a long, rich history of publishing stellar books and journals within the press’s areas of specialization that contribute to scholarly discourse and have regional, national, and global appeal,” Ferreyra said. “It is a privilege to join this talented staff and a university that so values and celebrates its press, and I am excited to get to work to further build on its reputation and success.”
Ferreyra holds a master’s degree in English from Wayne State University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Indiana University. She also attended the Publishing Institute at the University of Denver.
“I am pleased that Jane Ferreyra was selected to lead our distinguished University of Nebraska Press. Jane’s background makes her exceptionally well-positioned to help the Press carry out its mission in disseminating important cultural works through its imprints,” said Bob Wilhelm, Vice Chancellor of Research and Economic Development at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “There is a special relationship between a campus and its scholarly press, and Nebraska is no exception. I am confident that she is the right person to continue the Press’s record of success in extending research, teaching, and outreach beyond campus.”
She will replace Donna Shear, who is retiring from Nebraska in August. Shear served as press director for the past 12 years.
“I want to thank outgoing director Donna Shear, who has served as the press’s executive director since 2009. During her tenure, the press celebrated its 75th anniversary and has published numerous award-winning titles that have been recognized by both the popular press and the book publishing community,” Wilhelm said. “Under her leadership, Donna has made sure that faculty authors have a strong campus partner committed to elevating their work.”