Ferreyra named next director of University of Nebraska press

The University of Nebraska Press is pleased to announce the hire of Jane Ferreyra as its next director effective Sept. 7.

Ferreyra has an extensive publishing background that includes fifteen years as director of Wayne State (Michigan) University Press. Most recently, she served as the executive director of the Hawk Migration Association of North America.

“I am honored to be returning to the world of academic publishing as the director of the University of Nebraska Press. UNP has a long, rich history of publishing stellar books and journals within the press’s areas of specialization that contribute to scholarly discourse and have regional, national, and global appeal,” Ferreyra said. “It is a privilege to join this talented staff and a university that so values and celebrates its press, and I am excited to get to work to further build on its reputation and success.”

Ferreyra holds a master’s degree in English from Wayne State University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Indiana University. She also attended the Publishing Institute at the University of Denver.