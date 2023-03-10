It is scary to be a parent in today’s world. It can be overwhelming, with no shortage of frightening new dangers on the horizon, says Teri Effle of Region V Systems.

“But you can do this,” she tells parents. In fact, most parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts are doing their jobs quite well, says Effle.

So, celebrate what you do right and learn some new techniques for productive family conversations at a Family Values workshop in the first-floor choir room at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, in late March.

The workshop, scheduled for Wednesdays from 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. March 22 and 29, is aimed at all adults interested in learning more about helping children and teens grow into healthy adults.

The workshop grew out of alcohol, drug and mental health prevention discussions, so part of the focus will be about transferring your family’s values on substance use from one generation to the next.

Effle and her husband Derek, both parents and prevention specialists, will talk about how they handled these conversations with their own sons and offer listening and conversation tools for others who want to be a force for good in young people’s lives.

The workshop is open to anyone in the community and is sponsored by Faith in Recovery, a group of First-Plymouth Church members interested in addiction and mental health issues.

There are ways to have these conversations so they don’t sound like you are laying down the law or starting an argument, said Effle. And even if the conversations aren’t perfect, lessons can be learned. “Derek and I will share how we blew it with our kids and what we learned,” Effle said.

The tools are also available from Region V online at https://talkheart2heart.org.

The Effles are available to present this workshop for other civic and church groups as well. Contact Teri at Region V Systems, teffle@region5systems.net, for more information.