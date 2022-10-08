Family-friendly AHSGR Oktoberfest takes place today

A family-friendly Oktoberfest will take place today from 4-6:30 p.m. at the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR), 631 D St., across from Cooper Park.

Coming together to celebrate the community, this event is sponsored by the AHSGR, Immanuel Lutheran Church and Friedens Church with generous support from Runza.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about the Germans from Russia who settled in the South Bottoms neighborhood and enjoy games, music and free food including Runzas, bratwurst, German potato salad, ice cream and soft drinks.

The AHSGR Museum and historic building will be open for tours. People of all ages can play games like Bunnock (or "Bones"), Horseshoes and Shoekick, and children can romp in a bouncy house.

Dutch Hop, a unique genre of music celebrated for generations by Germans from Russia, will be played throughout the event.

Games and activities will start at 4 p.m., and food service will begin at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Emily Gengenbach at egengenbach@ahsgr.org.