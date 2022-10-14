Families encouraged to learn about WIC program

As inflation continues to drive grocery prices upward, local WIC (Women, Infants and Children) agencies are a resource for families seeking support.

WIC empowers families through healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to other health and nutrition services – all free of charge to those who qualify. Families are encouraged to visit signupwic.com to see if they are eligible for the program.

“Our team is ready to work with families and help them make healthy choices and stretch their food dollars so they can have more to spend on other things their family needs,” said Bobbi Beat, WIC program coordinator for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).

LLCHD and Family Service are the two local agencies operating several WIC clinic locations serving Lincoln and Lancaster County. Both offer in-person appointments for eligible families, which include nutrition and breastfeeding education and counseling. Families can set up an appointment at signupwic.com or by calling LLCHD at 402-441-6200 or Family Service WIC at 402-441-8655.

“Family Service WIC and LLCHD WIC are here for families to provide the support they need to help keep them healthy and strong,” said Kayla Abel, WIC program coordinator for Family Service.

More than 6,000 Lancaster County families are enrolled in WIC. Learn more about WIC at lincoln.ne.gov/health or familyservicelincoln.org/wic.