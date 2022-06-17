Families attend Immanuel Lutheran Church block party
The Lincoln G.O.L.D. (Girls Organization for Leadership and Development) scholarship program was created to recognize high school seniors who …
The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a Third Friday event featuring eight Noyes artists’ work in vibrant colors and some unique …
Clayton Naff, who has led the Lincoln Literacy Council as its executive director since 2006, has announced plans to leave the role in late August.
Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by Flannel Channel Saturday, June 18, at the first Brews at the Zoo event this yea…
Lily Ida Rippeteau, daughter of Erika and Lucius Rippeteau, has been selected to receive a $2,500 STAR scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.…
The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra has announced winners of the 2022 Young Jazz Artist Award. The first place winner is Travis Wohlenhaus, saxophone,…
Two Lincolnites traveled in May to the 2022 BNP Paribas World Team Cup, which took place in Portugal this year.
Artwork by Mary Koziol and Steve Mawson is on display at the County-City Exhibition Gallery through Aug. 26.
The Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter and AARP Nebraska are partnering to offer a free virtual education series during Alzheimer's and …
Imagine taking a trip without ever leaving town. At the 21st Lincoln Arts Festival, Lincolnites can do just that. The event not only offers at…