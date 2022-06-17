 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Families attend Immanuel Lutheran Church block party

Families attend Immanuel Lutheran Church block party

About 300 children and family members from surrounding neighborhoods showed up last Saturday at a block party at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 11th and South streets. The event included a picnic lunch topped off with a coupon for Zesto ice cream across the street. Activities included Ring the Soda Can games (pictured here), a fire truck to examine, face painting and more. The severe weather warning caused the Bounce House to be canceled. Extra food was taken to the People's City Mission.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARGARET SIMMONS

