Fallbrook YMCA to host youth triathlon

The Fallbrook YMCA will host its fifth annual youth triathlon on Monday, Sept. 6 in support of the YMCA Annual Campaign-Strong Kids.

The Youth Triathlon route will start and end at the Fallbrook Y with the race route throughout the Fallbrook neighborhood. The race consists of a swim, bike and run with designated starting times and distances based on age (open to kids ages 5 and up).

All skill levels are encouraged to participate in this fun, untimed event. The registration fee is $20 per participant and will include a t-shirt for those registered prior to Aug. 16.

“This event is a great way to give kids a taste of the triathlon setting in a fun and non-competitive environment,” said Kelly Fink, Health and Wellness Director for the Fallbrook YMCA. “It’s a great opportunity to promote fitness while supporting youth development and wellness beyond race day.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the YMCA Annual Campaign-Strong Kids, which ensures everyone, regardless of age, income or background has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive at the Y.

For registration information and additional details on the YMCA Youth Triathlon, visit YMCALincoln.org/YouthTriathlon.

