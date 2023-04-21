Cemeteries do not simply helps us remember the past, but look to the future. These green swaths in our community represent part of Lincoln’s open spaces. They are valuable resources that help cool air, retard runoff and offer fair views. Nothing is more forward looking than planting a tree.

A recent tree inventory of the 15-acre Fairview Cemetery found over 200 mature trees worth over $200,000 in replacement value. Last fall’s planting of a tree screen along Fairview’s Mahoney Golf Course boundary has 100% survival success despite local drought conditions. The evergreen planting was a cooperative project between the Wyuka Historical Foundation and the City of Lincoln, and it received generous donations from dozens of people.

The public is invited to a brief ceremony at the Fairview maintenance building just off N. 84th Street and Market Drive. That recent project will be dedicated on Nebraska’s Arbor Day, Friday, April 28, with a 4:30 p.m. planting of a blue spruce tree.

Wyuka Historical Foundation offers nonprofit support for the preservation, interpretation and public use of Nebraska‘s historic state cemetery and Lincoln’s Fairview Cemetery.