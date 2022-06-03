Extension to present free bed bug programs

Nebraska Extension will offer three free programs on bed bug prevention and management in June.

Urban entomologists and Extension educators Dr. Jody Green (Douglas-Sarpy Counties) and Kait Chapman (Lancaster County) will discuss and provide educational resources on all-things bed bugs for different situations and audiences. Registration in advance is required.

In-person workshop for pest management professionals

• Tuesday, June 7, 8 a.m.-noon

• Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County conference rooms, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A

• Register at http://go.unl.edu/everythingbedbugs

• This workshop is ideal for, but not limited to, new technicians and employees responsible for pest control, as well as those who wish to gain a deeper understanding of bed bugs and how to manage them. Topics covered include identification, biology, monitoring and inspections, management techniques and working with clients.

Webinar for homeowners and renters

• Wednesday, June 15, 1-2:30 p.m.

• Register at http://go.unl.edu/homebedbugs

• Topics covered include how to prevent, identify and manage bed bugs in homes and apartments.

Webinar for businesses

• Wednesday, June 22, 6:30-8 p.m.

• Register at http://go.unl.edu/businessbedbugs

• This webinar is designed for, but not limited to, workers in outpatient and acute health care, child care facilities, community centers, libraries, schools and offices. Topics covered include how to prevent, identify and manage bed bugs in places of business.

