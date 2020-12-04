Explorers Nature Day Camp Friday

An Explorers Nature Day Camp – Kids Day Off will take place Friday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pioneers Park Nature Center.

Experience hiking, exploring and adventures at the Nature Center for $40 per camper. Campers will be outside the majority of each day (weather permitting) and will need to bring a sack lunch, water bottle, mask, and an extra change of clothes and shoes.

Nature Day Camps are designed to inspire curiosity and build understanding of others and their surroundings through guidance of caring staff, featuring the outdoors and natural wonder.

Protocols aligning with current Directed Health Measures will be followed. Camp will be limited in size, safe distancing among participants enforced, and face masks will be required.

Register online at https://bit.ly/33FnTVp/ or call the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 402-441-7895.

