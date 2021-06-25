Explore unique media at 1st Friday art opening

Noyes Art Gallery will open its July focus show with work by 10 artists, working in many different media, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 2.

Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through July 30.

Curated by Aimee Booton, the show will include a unique variety of media. For example, Booton calls her work Blacklight Surrealism. She paints scenes of an inner world that transform under black light.

The other artists participating in the show are: Kerri Nelson (abstract portraits), Masha Nolte (acrylic), Sara Layman (oil and acrylic), Donna Dubsky (watercolor batik), Kasi O’Keefe (acrylic landscape), Melody Scott (sculpture), Carol Hammond (acrylic and watercolor with alcohol specialty), Laurel Fisher (oil) and Robert Muckel (photography).

Attendees are encouraged to browse the rooms at the gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St. You can also visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see their work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

