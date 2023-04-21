Noyes Art Gallery's May Focus show will open with work by five Noyes veterans and three guest artists Friday, May 5, from 6-8:30 p.m.

The exhibit will highlight diverse media and imagery, much of it inspired by nature. Livestream of the opening will broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout May.

Gayle Kuhlman, who curated the show, will display acrylic paintings featuring a variety of subjects. Kuhlman finds inspiration in landscape and nature, exploring diverse vistas in color and light.

Other artists in the show are: Therese Bauer (mixed media), Drew Curtright (jewelry), Bob LeClair (photography), Karen Bowling (designer boxes), Brigette Bohbot Baines (pastels), Susan Woodford (metal sculpture) and Jane Chesnut (mixed media).

Guests are encouraged to explore the entire gallery, located at 119 S. Ninth St., and sign up for a 30th anniversary workshop to make your own art. Or, visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the gallery's Facebook page and Instagram to see more work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.