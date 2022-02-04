Explorations in glass and paint

Gallery 9’s show in February features two women who love to see how they can use different materials in different ways.

Bonnie Vodehnal has worked in stained glass for almost 25 years. She loves to take her work outside the box and mix her glass with lots of other materials – like crystal salt shakers, pebbles, glass globs or sliced minerals. She manipulates her soldering iron to make textures in her solder, which enhances her hanging beauties.

Vodehnal recently suffered a devastating loss when her home and studio were totally destroyed in a fire. She lost her kiln, her working tools and much glass. Fortunately, she had many completed works stored at Gallery 9, which saved her legacy of work. But one thing that never changed for Bonnie was that wherever she was, she still worked the glass. It kept her grounded until her new home was built. Her glass is even more important than ever, and we hope the public will come and see her efforts.

Similarly, Gretchen Olberding takes traditional materials and explores different ways of using them. Pastels normally have to be worked on sanded paper and presented behind glass. Gretchen is investigating layering acrylics on wood, with pastels on top, and then spraying with a finish varnish to seal the pastel and protect it. No glass needed. Nature and trees are Gretchen’s favorite subject, and so landscapes are her featured subject … although she takes forays into some abstractions.

Public parking has become a challenge for Gallery 9, and the artists hope the public will be willing to get their walking exercise of a few blocks in order to explore their gallery. Terminal Building parking is no longer accessible for First Fridays, and Ninth Street parking is often taken by workers on the O Street construction projects.

“Please put on your walking shoes and help support our gallery,” Olberding said. “We have gotten compliments on how beautiful and elegant our gallery presentations are.”

The show runs through Feb. 27. Located at 124 S. Ninth St., Gallery 9 is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. First Friday hours are 5-8 p.m.

