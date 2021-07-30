Event to celebrate Van Dorn Park’s 100th anniversary

A 100th anniversary celebration will take place at Van Dorn Park, Ninth and Van Dorn streets, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

A plaque will be dedicated to honor William T. Van Dorn, after whom the park and adjacent street are named. The event will also celebrate recent park improvements: a new playground, drinking fountain and other amenities, a 1.5-mile mountain bike trail and an ongoing pollinator project. The celebration is sponsored by the Indian Village Neighborhood Association (IVNA) and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

"Van Dorn Park is a great part of our neighborhood, but it's really a community park," said Megan Grimes, IVNA vice president. "The bike trails, rental shelter and picnic areas draw people from throughout Lincoln and also from out of town."

The event will open and conclude with music by the McGovern String Band, with the program starting at 2:30 p.m. Speakers will include IVNA President Andy Gueck, Councilman Bennie Shobe, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson, and park historian Diane Walkowiak.

Snacks will be available, Mary Ellen’s Soul Food will be on site, and there will be a historical display inside the park’s rental shelter.