'Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End' returns to Playhouse Sept. 25

Lincoln Community Playhouse will bring back its production of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End" Sept. 25-27, and Oct. 2-4. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

The show was first performed at the Playhouse in 2019.

The production provides a comic look at one of our country's most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" Discover the story behind the great American humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all -- the truth.

Deanna Walz will play Erma Bombeck with Judy Hart as director, Barb Armstead as stage manager, Kathy Turner as lighting designer and Nick Turner as technical director.

The performances will be on the main stage with seating capacity reduced from 270 to 50. Every other row will be empty, and patrons will be spatially distanced throughout the auditorium.

The Playhouse has installed Air Scrubbers (an air purification system) in the auditorium, lobby and greenroom. Check lincolnplayhouse.com for a complete list of safety measures initiated for this production. The play runs about an hour with no intermission.

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, Sept. 19. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 404-489-7529 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

