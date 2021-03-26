Engler accepted into National Fire Institute

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) has announced that Dave Engler, Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) battalion chief and acting fire chief, has been accepted into the 2021 Fire Service Executive Development Institute. The institute is a yearlong leadership development program that provides new and aspiring chiefs with the tools for successful and productive tenures.

Chief Engler began his career with LFR in 1996, serving as a firefighter/paramedic and was promoted to fire captain and then battalion chief in 2018. He earned a master’s degree from Creighton University, bachelor’s degree from Doane University and an associate of applied science from Southeast Community College. Engler received his chief fire officer designation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence in 2019 and has been serving as acting LFR fire chief since Dec. 1, 2020.

Engler competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country and Canada to become a member of the 2021 cohort program. Members will meet virtually until they are allowed in-person sessions. The group will communicate between sessions using an online community.

This is the ninth year that the Motorola Solutions Foundation has provided the IAFC with a grant to fund the program. Inclusion in the program incurs no cost to the City of Lincoln.

For more information on LFR, see fire.lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0