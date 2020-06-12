Encounter mermaids, sea and nature at 3rd Friday event

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, will host a Third Friday event from 6-9 p.m. June 19 highlighting work by eight Noyes artists. At 7 p.m., Julia Noyes will also broadcast the event via Facebook Live.
The event, organized by Olivia Ahlrichs and Joni Brown, explores images of mermaids, the sea and nature. Ahlrichs’ love of mermaids inspired the theme. A swimmer, Ahlrichs dons her own mermaid costume to explore watery depths and delight landlubbers. It also inspires her vividly colored drawings and paintings.
Other artists in the show explore and expand on the theme with explorations of the sea and nature. In addition to Ahlrichs and co-chair Brown (painting), seven other Noyes artists will exhibit. They include Bob Mills (sculpture), Carol Hurd (painting and mixed media), Jane Chesnut (painting), MaryEllen Fulton (painting), Dani Lynn (painting and drawing), Roger Gerberding (painting and drawing), and Suxan Anderson (painting and mixed media).
If you choose to view the work online and see something you like, you can call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to arrange for its purchase. Or, if you’d like a closer look, stop by the gallery Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Noyes also offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.
You can keep up with Noyes artists and their work at noyesartgallery.com, and by following the Noyes’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!