Encounter mermaids, sea and nature at 3rd Friday event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, will host a Third Friday event from 6-9 p.m. June 19 highlighting work by eight Noyes artists. At 7 p.m., Julia Noyes will also broadcast the event via Facebook Live.

The event, organized by Olivia Ahlrichs and Joni Brown, explores images of mermaids, the sea and nature. Ahlrichs’ love of mermaids inspired the theme. A swimmer, Ahlrichs dons her own mermaid costume to explore watery depths and delight landlubbers. It also inspires her vividly colored drawings and paintings.

Other artists in the show explore and expand on the theme with explorations of the sea and nature. In addition to Ahlrichs and co-chair Brown (painting), seven other Noyes artists will exhibit. They include Bob Mills (sculpture), Carol Hurd (painting and mixed media), Jane Chesnut (painting), MaryEllen Fulton (painting), Dani Lynn (painting and drawing), Roger Gerberding (painting and drawing), and Suxan Anderson (painting and mixed media).